Company News for Jun 10, 2022

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited SIG jumped 9.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 per share.

Bilibili Inc.’s BILI shares plummeted 14.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of $0.66 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.63.

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL tumbled 6.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of $0.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06.

Yext, Inc.’s YEXT shares gained 4.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of $0.6 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08.

