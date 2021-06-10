Company News for Jun 10, 2021
- Shares of The Lovesac Company LOVE rose 2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 55 cents a share.
- Energous Corporation’s WATT shares jumped 12.8% after the company and Atomosic Technologies jointly announced they have achieved an interoperability for radio frequency energy harvesting technology.
- Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. OEG surged nearly 7% after the company announced that it has been awarded $64 million for a 137-megawatt project from a Fortune 100 energy company.
- Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s GSL shares jumped 10.7% after the company announced an agreement to acquire 12 containerships for $233.9 million.
