Company News for Jun 10, 2020
- HD Supply Holdings Inc.'s HDS shares jumped 6.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.67, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.
- Shares of Stitch Fix Inc. SFIX tumbled 5.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.33, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
- Shares of Coupa Software Inc. COUP gained 1.7% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.
- Casey's General Stores Inc.'s CASY shares tanked 4.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.67, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.