Company News for Jun 1, 2021
- The Boeing Co.'s BA shares slid 1.5% after confirmation from the Federal Aviation Administration about the company's decision to halt deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners.
- Veeva Systems Inc.'s VEEV shares jumped 10.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.
- Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA surged 5.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.10, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92.
- Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. OLLI climbed 7.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
