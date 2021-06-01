Stocks

Company News for Jun 1, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research
Published
  • The Boeing Co.'s BA shares slid 1.5% after confirmation from the Federal Aviation Administration about the company's decision to halt deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners.
  • Veeva Systems Inc.'s VEEV shares jumped 10.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.
  • Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA surged 5.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.10, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92.
  • Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. OLLI climbed 7.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

The Boeing Company (BA)

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Most Popular