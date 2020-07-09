Company News for Jul 9, 2020

KKR & Co. Inc.'s KKR shares jumped 10% after the company entered into an agreement to acquire retirement and life insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group Ltd.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. TMHC soared 16.9% after the company declared that its new sales orders in June climbed 94% year over year, its best monthly performance ever.

Shares of Slack Technologies Inc. WORK surged 8.8% after the company acquired leading business directory services provider, Rimeto.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.'s WBA shares rose 0.2% after the company decided to acquire 30% stake in VillageMD in order to open 700 new primary care practices at Walgreens stores.



