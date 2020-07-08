Company News for Jul 8, 2020

Walmart Inc.'s WMT shares surged 6.8% following the news that the company will unveil a new subscription program for $98 per year to provide various services to its members.

Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX soared 31.6% after it awarded $1.6 by the U.S. government to expedite testing, manufacturing and commercialization of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Shares of DocuSign Inc. DOCU surged 3.7% after the company acquired Liveoak Tehnologies for $38 million to diversify on online notarization space.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s REGN shares gained 2.2% after it received $450 million from the U.S. government to produce and supply its still investigational drug for COVID-19 treatment.



