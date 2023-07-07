Company News for Jul 7, 2023

JetBlue Airways Corp.’s JBLU shares plunged 7.2% after the company plans to end its agreement with American Airlines Group Inc. AAL in the northeastern United States.

Ford Motor Co.’s F shares tumbled 2.4% after the company reported that its second-quarter 2023 electric vehicle sales dropped 2.8% to 14,843 units.

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA plummeted 4.3% on concerns about its mRNA drug development program in China following that country’s growing tension with United States.

Shares of Genius Sports Ltd. GENI soared 25.7% after the company extended its strategic partnership with the National Football League till the end of the 2027-28 session.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.