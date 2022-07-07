Stocks

Company News for Jul 7, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Kornit Digital Ltd.’s KRNT shares plummeted 25.7% after the company  reduced its second-quarter 2022 financial forecasts and given a tepid outlook for third-quarter.
  • Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN jumped 10.4% following the company’s reaffirmation of delivering 25,000 electric vehicles this year.
  • Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN shares rose 0.7% following the company’s decision to acquire a 2% stake in UK-based Just Eat Takeaway.com's U.S. food delivery business, Grubhub.
  • Shares of Target Corp. TGT fell 0.2% following the company’s decision to introduce new set of perks and promotions for the back-to-school season.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN TGT KRNT RIVN

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

This Week's Stock Gains Stem From a Shift to Defensives Rather Than a Full Risk-on Rally

Jun 24, 2022

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular