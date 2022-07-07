Company News for Jul 7, 2022

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s KRNT shares plummeted 25.7% after the company reduced its second-quarter 2022 financial forecasts and given a tepid outlook for third-quarter.

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN jumped 10.4% following the company’s reaffirmation of delivering 25,000 electric vehicles this year.

Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN shares rose 0.7% following the company’s decision to acquire a 2% stake in UK-based Just Eat Takeaway.com's U.S. food delivery business, Grubhub.

Shares of Target Corp. TGT fell 0.2% following the company’s decision to introduce new set of perks and promotions for the back-to-school season.

