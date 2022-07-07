Company News for Jul 7, 2022
- Kornit Digital Ltd.’s KRNT shares plummeted 25.7% after the company reduced its second-quarter 2022 financial forecasts and given a tepid outlook for third-quarter.
- Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN jumped 10.4% following the company’s reaffirmation of delivering 25,000 electric vehicles this year.
- Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN shares rose 0.7% following the company’s decision to acquire a 2% stake in UK-based Just Eat Takeaway.com's U.S. food delivery business, Grubhub.
- Shares of Target Corp. TGT fell 0.2% following the company’s decision to introduce new set of perks and promotions for the back-to-school season.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.