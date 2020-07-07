Company News for Jul 7, 2020

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s BRK.B shares gained 2.2% after agreeing to buy natural-gas transmission and storage assets of Dominion Energy Inc. D for nearly $10 billion including debt.

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. UBER surged 6% following its decision to acquire food-delivery service provider Postmates for around $2.65 billion.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN rose 0.8% following the initiation of phase 3 clinical trial testing an antibody cocktail for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

SINA Corp.'s SINA shares jumped 10.6% after the company disclosed receiving a nearly $2.68 billion buyout bid from New Wave MMXV Ltd.





