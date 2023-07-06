Company News for Jul 6, 2023

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose 2.9% ahead of the expected Thursday release of its app, Threads, which is positioned as a rival to Twitter.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS slid 2.1% following news that it had walked out of negotiations over a new contract with the Teamsters Union.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s TXN shares fell 1.8% on the day’s semiconductor slump.

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. PAM increased 1.9% after utility emerged as the strongest sector in the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.