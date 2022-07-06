Company News for Jul 6, 2022

Ford Motor Co.’s F shares dropped 1.1% after the company’s second-quarter vehicle sales missed market’s expectations.

Shares of Stellantis N.V. STLA tumbled 5.6% following a Union report that its Italy-based production facility could produce 220,00 less vehicles this year due to shortage of chipsets.

AstraZeneca PLC’s AZN shares fell 0.7% following the company’s decision to acquire TeneoTwo for a consideration up to $1.27 billion.

Shares of Chevron Corp. CVX declined 2.6% following a fall in WTI crude oil prices below $100 per barrel.



