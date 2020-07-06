Markets

Company News for Jul 6, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Tesla Inc.'s TSLA shares climbed 8% after reporting that it delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter, exceeding 88,496 units delivered in the first-quarter, despite lockdowns.
  • Shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK advanced 2.2% after the company announced of securing $1.2 billion in private funding.
  • Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA tumbled 4.9% following news that the phase-3 clinical trial of its drug mRNA-1273 for the potential treatment of COVID-19, has been delayed.
  • The Boeing Co.'s BA shares rose 0.3% after the company in association with the FAA, completed certification test flights on its troubled aircraft the 737 Max.
     

Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular