Company News for Jul 5, 2022

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Micron Technology Inc.’s MU shares tumbled 3% after the company provided weak revenue guidance for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022.
  • Shares of Kohl's Corp. KSS plunged 19.6% after the company terminated the negotiation to sell its business to Franchise Group Inc. FRG.
  • Shaw Communications Inc.’s SJR shares rose 1.2% after the company along with Rogers Communications Inc. RCI and Quebecor Inc. reached a deal to sell Freedom Mobile Inc.
  • Shares of The Walt Disney Co. DIS gained 1.8% after the company renewed contract with its CEO Bob Chapek for three years more.

Zacks Investment Research

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

