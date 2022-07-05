Company News for Jul 5, 2022

Micron Technology Inc.’s MU shares tumbled 3% after the company provided weak revenue guidance for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022.

Shares of Kohl's Corp. KSS plunged 19.6% after the company terminated the negotiation to sell its business to Franchise Group Inc. FRG

Shaw Communications Inc.’s SJR shares rose 1.2% after the company along with Rogers Communications Inc. RCI and Quebecor Inc. reached a deal to sell Freedom Mobile Inc.

Shares of The Walt Disney Co. DIS gained 1.8% after the company renewed contract with its CEO Bob Chapek for three years more.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.