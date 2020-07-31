Markets

Company News for Jul 31, 2020

Zacks Equity Research
  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS surged 14.4% after the company reported fourth second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.13 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.
  • PG&E Corporation’s PCG shares rose 0.9% after the companyreported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.03 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents.
  • Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC jumped 3.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $6.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36.
  • Crocs, Inc.’s CROX shares rose 0.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.

