Company News for Jul 31, 2020

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS surged 14.4% after the company reported fourth second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.13 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

PG&E Corporation’s PCG shares rose 0.9% after the companyreported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.03 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC jumped 3.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $6.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36.

Crocs, Inc.’s CROX shares rose 0.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.

