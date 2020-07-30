Markets

Company News for Jul 30, 2020

  • Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP jumped 12.5% fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents.
  • Anthem, Inc.’s ANTM shares jumped 6.2% after the companyreported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $9.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.77.
  • Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP jumped nearly 7% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.
  • Eaton Corporation plc’s ETN shares rose 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 70 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents.

