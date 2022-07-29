Company News for Jul 29, 2022

Mastercard Inc.’s MA shares gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.56, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36.

Shares of The Southern Co. SO surged 3.5% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84.

Northrop Grumman Corp.’s NOC shares advanced 1.9% after reporting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.06, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.03.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. HON rallied 3.7% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.