Company News for Jul 29, 2022
- Mastercard Inc.’s MA shares gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.56, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36.
- Shares of The Southern Co. SO surged 3.5% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.’s NOC shares advanced 1.9% after reporting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.06, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.03.
- Shares of Honeywell International Inc. HON rallied 3.7% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03.
