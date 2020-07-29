Company News for Jul 29, 2020

Shares of Centene Corporation CNC plunged 4.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41.

Cummins Inc.’s CMI shares jumped 2.1% after the companyreported second-quarter 2020 earnings $1.95 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW plunged 11.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020loss of 1 cent per share, versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.

Invesco Ltd.’s IVZ shares declined 3.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.

