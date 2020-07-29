Markets

Company News for Jul 29, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Centene Corporation CNC plunged 4.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41.
  • Cummins Inc.’s CMI shares jumped 2.1% after the companyreported second-quarter 2020 earnings $1.95 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.
  • Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW plunged 11.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020loss of 1 cent per share, versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.
  • Invesco Ltd.’s IVZ shares declined 3.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.

Click to get this free report

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular