Company News for Jul 29, 2020
- Shares of Centene Corporation CNC plunged 4.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41.
- Cummins Inc.’s CMI shares jumped 2.1% after the companyreported second-quarter 2020 earnings $1.95 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.
- Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW plunged 11.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020loss of 1 cent per share, versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.
- Invesco Ltd.’s IVZ shares declined 3.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.
