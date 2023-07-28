Company News for Jul 28, 2023 (Revised)

Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) shares tumbled 4.6% after company reported second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.76 per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28 per share.

International Paper Company ( IP ) shares rose 4.8% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company ( WTW ) shares plummeted 8.9% after the company reported earnings of $2.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share.

Intel Corporation ( INTC ) shares surged 0.5% after the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued earlier today, should no longer be relied upon.)

