Company News for Jul 28, 2020

Shares of RPM International Inc. RPM rose 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.13 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.

Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation AVY jumped 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.27 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG rose 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70.

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP jumped 22.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents.

