Company News for Jul 27, 2023

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. ( AMED ) fell 1.3% after the company reported second-quarter revenues of $553 million, missing the Zacks Consensus of $567 million.

Snap Inc.’s ( SNAP ) shares tumbled 14.2% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share.

Union Pacific Corporation’s ( UNP ) shares jumped 10.4% after the company announced Jim Vena as its new chief executive.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) rose 2.1% after it announced a new share buyback program of $30 billion.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.