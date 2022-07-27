Stocks

Company News for Jul 27, 2022

  • General Motors Co.’s GM shares shed 3.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.
  • Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. KO gained 1.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.70, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
  • McDonald's Corp.’s MCD shares advanced 2.7% after reporting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45.
  • Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM surged 4.4% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.15, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75.   

