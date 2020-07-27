Company News for Jul 27, 2020
- Shares of Schlumberger Limited SLB rose 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 5 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of break-even earnings.
- Shares of Equinor ASA EQNR jumped 2.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 19 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13 cents loss.
- Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP rose 2.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.
- Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC jumped 1.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.
Click to get this free report
Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.