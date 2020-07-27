Company News for Jul 27, 2020

Shares of Schlumberger Limited SLB rose 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 5 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of break-even earnings.

Shares of Equinor ASA EQNR jumped 2.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 19 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13 cents loss.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP rose 2.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC jumped 1.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.

