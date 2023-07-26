Company News for Jul 26, 2023

RTX Corporation's ( RTX ) shares plummeted 10.2% after the company announced that several of its Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, used in Airbus A320neo jets, will need quicker removals and inspections.



Shares of 3M Company ( MMM ) jumped 5.3% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.17per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.



United Parcel Service, Inc.’s ( UPS ) shares fell 1.9% following news that the company reached a tentative deal with the Teamsters union to successfully avoid a strike.



Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) shares fell 14.3% after the company reported second-quarter revenues of 3.46 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus of 3.54 billion.

