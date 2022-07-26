Company News for Jul 26, 2022

Shares of Newmont Corporation NEM plummeted 13.2% after it reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.

Valero Energy Corporation’s VLO shares rose 5.1% on the back of rising oil prices.

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. CBU rose 1% after it reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $167.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.3 million.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META shares fell 1.6% on concerns about declining digital advertisement spending in the sector.

