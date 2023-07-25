Company News for Jul 25, 2023

- Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s (DPZ) shares rose 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.08,beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share
- Mattel, Inc.'s (MAT) shares rose 1.8% after Barbie became the top-grossing domestic movie on debut.
- FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) shares tumbled 0.4% following an announcement from FedEx pilots that they have rejected a tentative contract agreement with the company.
- Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) surged 33% after a judge halted the theater chain's stock conversion plan.
