Company News for Jul 25, 2022
- Verizon Communications Inc.’s VZ shares tumbled 6.7% after reporting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.31, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.
- Shares of American Express Co. AXP gained 1.9% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.57, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37.
- HCA Healthcare Inc.’s HCA shares jumped 11.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.21, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67.
- Shares of NextEra Energy Inc. NEE advanced 1.8% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
