Company News for Jul 24, 2020

AT&T Inc.'s T shares dropped 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 revenues of $40,950 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41,393 million.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV tanked 1.5% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $2.67, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $2.53.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL surged 3.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $1.62 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.51%.

Cintas Corp.'s CTAS shares climbed 4.7% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.35, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23.



