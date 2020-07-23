Company News for Jul 23, 2020
- HCA Healthcare Inc.'s HCA shares soared 12% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.94.
- Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO gained 1.9% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.89, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67.
- Shares of ABB Ltd ABB surged 5.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
- Amphenol Corp.'s APH shares rose 1.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.
Click to get this free report
ABB Ltd (ABB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amphenol Corporation (APH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.