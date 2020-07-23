Company News for Jul 23, 2020

HCA Healthcare Inc.'s HCA shares soared 12% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.94.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO gained 1.9% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.89, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67.

Shares of ABB Ltd ABB surged 5.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.

Amphenol Corp.'s APH shares rose 1.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.



