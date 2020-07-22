Company News for Jul 22, 2020
- Philip Morris International Inc.'s PM shares surged 4.2% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.
- Shares of Synchrony Financial SYF rose 1.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.
- Shares of Novartis AG NVS dropped 2.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $11.3 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.6 billion.
- PACCAR Inc.'s PCAR shares climbed 5% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $033.
