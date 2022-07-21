Stocks

Company News for Jul 21, 2022

  • Shares of Comerica Incorporated CMA gained 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share.
  • Lithia Motors, Inc.’s LAD shares tumbled 5.4% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $12.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.22 per share.
  • Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. BMI jumped 5.5% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
  • Northern Trust Corporation’s NTRS shares declined 4% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.86 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 per share.

