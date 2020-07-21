Company News for Jul 21, 2020
- Halliburton Co.'s HAL shares rose 2.5% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11 per share.
- Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. HDB surged 9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.
- Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN tumbled 4.5% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $3.74 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.
- Old National Bancorp's ONB shares climbed 7.1% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.
