Company News for Jul 21, 2020

Halliburton Co.'s HAL shares rose 2.5% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11 per share.

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. HDB surged 9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN tumbled 4.5% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $3.74 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

Old National Bancorp's ONB shares climbed 7.1% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.



