Company News for Jul 20, 2022
- Shares of The Boeing Company BA jumped 5.7% following the deals it made at the Farnborough International Airshow to supply jets to its 777 partners.
- Novartis AG’s NVS shares rose 4% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.
- Shares of Truist Financial Corporation TFC gained 2.6% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.
- International Business Machines Corporation’s IBM shares plunged 5.3% after the company announced that it has lowered its cash flow forecast, citing the U.S. dollar and Russia situation.
