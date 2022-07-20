Company News for Jul 20, 2022

Shares of The Boeing Company BA jumped 5.7% following the deals it made at the Farnborough International Airshow to supply jets to its 777 partners.



Novartis AG’s NVS shares rose 4% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.



Shares of Truist Financial Corporation TFC gained 2.6% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.



International Business Machines Corporation’s IBM shares plunged 5.3% after the company announced that it has lowered its cash flow forecast, citing the U.S. dollar and Russia situation.

