Company News for Jul 20, 2020

LM Ericsson's ERIC shares climbed 13.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.

Shares of BlackRock Inc. BLK surged 3.7% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $7.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.90.

Shares of Kansas City Southern KSU gained 1.2% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.'s JBHT shares advanced 2.2% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.



