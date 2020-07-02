Company News for Jul 2, 2020

Shares of Macy's, Inc. M plunged 4.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 net sales of $3,017 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,028 million.

Shares of FedEx Corporation FDX soared 11.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.53 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND jumped 5.7% after the company reported that it will sell patties in mainland China through Alibaba's Freshippo stores.

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 19.7% after the company announced the US launch of its Covid-19 diagnostics test.

