Company News for Jul 19, 2022

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Shares of Synchrony Financial SYF gained 0.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s DAL shares rallied 3.5% after The Boeing Company BA said that the airline will buy 100 Boeing 737-10 Max planes, its first major order from the manufacturer in more than 10 years.
  • Shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN tumbled 5.7% on reports that Merck & Co., Inc. MRK $40 million deal to acquire the company would be delayed almost till the end of this month.
  • Starbucks Corporation’s SBUX shares gained 0.8% on reports that the coffee chain is planning to sell off its U.K. business.



