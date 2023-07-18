Company News for Jul 18, 2023

- Ford Motor Co.’s (F) shares plummeted 5.9% after the company warned that the price of its electric F-150 Lightning pickups likely to fall around $10,000.
- Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) shares surged 3.2% after the company successfully built its first Cybertruck.
- Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) soared 75.9% after its heart disease drug achieved a highly statistically significant result in phase 3 study.
- Shares of Paramount Global (PARA) tumbled 3.8% after its new “Mission: Impossible” movie failed to meet box office expectations.
