Company News for Jul 18, 2023

July 18, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

  • Ford Motor Co.’s (F) shares plummeted 5.9% after the company warned that the price of its electric F-150 Lightning pickups likely to fall around $10,000.
  • Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) shares surged 3.2% after the company successfully built its first Cybertruck.
  • Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) soared 75.9% after its heart disease drug achieved a highly statistically significant result in phase 3 study.
  • Shares of Paramount Global (PARA) tumbled 3.8% after its new “Mission: Impossible” movie failed to meet box office expectations.

