Company News for Jul 18, 2023

Ford Motor Co.’s ( F ) shares plummeted 5.9% after the company warned that the price of its electric F-150 Lightning pickups likely to fall around $10,000.

Tesla Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares surged 3.2% after the company successfully built its first Cybertruck.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. ( BBIO ) soared 75.9% after its heart disease drug achieved a highly statistically significant result in phase 3 study.

Shares of Paramount Global ( PARA ) tumbled 3.8% after its new “Mission: Impossible” movie failed to meet box office expectations.

