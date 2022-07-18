Company News for Jul 18, 2022

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH gained 5.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.24 per share

U.S. Bancorp’s USB shares jumped 5.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.07 per share.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC increased 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.42 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 per share.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s BK shares surged 7.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 per share.

