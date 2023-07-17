Company News for Jul 17, 2023

Citigroup Inc.’s ( C ) shares tumbled 4.1% after the company reported second quarter 2023 revenues of $19.44 billion, down 1% year over year.

LM Ericsson’s ( ERIC ) shares plummeted 12.5% after the company posted second quarter 2023 revenues of $6,118 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,125 million.

Shares of State Street Corp. ( STT ) plunged 12.1% after reporting second quarter 2023 revenues of $3.11 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY ) surged 3.4% following the company’s decision to acquire privately held obesity drug maker Versanis for $1.9 billion.

