Company News for Jul 17, 2020

Shares ofTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM rose 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 78 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents.

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. BMI slid 5.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 33 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation TFC jumped 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 82 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents.

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS soared 6.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 50 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.

