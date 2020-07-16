Company News for Jul 16, 2020

Shares of Infosys Limited INFY jumped 12.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.

Shares of The Progressive Corporation PGR rose 1.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.83 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation BE soared 34.8% after the company announced initial strategy for hydrogen market entry.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP jumped 13.1% after the company reported that the FDA has provided positive feedback during its End of Phase 2 meeting for Oramed's oral insulin.

