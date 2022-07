Company News for Jul 15, 2022

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG plummeted 7.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $2,910 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,937 million.

First Republic Bank’s FRC shares gained 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.16 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 per share.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM jumped 2.9% after it reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share.

Washington Federal, Inc.’s WAFD shares increased 2.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.91 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share.

