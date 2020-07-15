Company News for Jul 15, 2020

Shares of Wipro Limited WIT jumped nearly 3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 6 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents.

Shares of Fastenal Company FAST rose 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 42 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

Shares of First Republic Bank FRC rose 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.40 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.

Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA soared 4.5% after the company announced plans to start a late-stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27.

