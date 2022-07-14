Company News for Jul 14, 2022

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s DAL shares tanked 4.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.

Shares of Fastenal Co. FAST tumbled 6.4% after posting second-quarter 2022 revenues of $1,778.6 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,792 million.

Twitter Inc.’s TWTR shares jumped 7.9% after Hindenburg Research acquired a significant long position in company's stock.

Shares of ironSource Ltd. IS soared 47.1% following its agreement to be acquired by Unity Software Inc. U in an all-stock deal valued at $4.4 billion.

