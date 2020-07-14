Company News for Jul 14, 2020

Markets

  • Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS rose 1.7% after the company reported that its C-Series all-electric delivery trucks have been awarded executive order from the California Air Resources Board.
  • Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM soared 8.1% after Analog Devices announced plans to acquire the company in an all stock transaction.
  • Shares of Benefytt Technologies, Inc. BFYT jumped 37.7% after the company agreed to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for $31 per share.
  • Share of electroCore, Inc. ECOR jumped more than 100% after the company announced that it has received FDA emergency use authorization for gammaCore Sapphire CV, to treat acute asthma exacerbations in COVID-19 patients.
     

