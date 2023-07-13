Company News for Jul 13, 2023

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. ( LCID ) tumbled 11.8% after the company reported that it delivered only 1,104 vehicles in the second quarter although it produced 2,173 vehicles at its Arizona plant.

Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s ( DPZ ) shares jumped 11.1% after the company entered a deal with Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) wherein Domino’s menu options will be included on the Uber Eats as well as Postmates apps.

Shares of Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) gained 1.2% on its new partnership with Shopify Inc. ( SHOP ) that will allow purchases directly from Roku TV.

Beyond Meat, Inc.’s ( BYND ) shares soared 13.5% following the company’s announcement a day earlier that, in a bid to expand, its steak products would now be sold at around 14,000 stores across the country including Whole Foods and Wegmans.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.