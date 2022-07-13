Company News for Jul 13, 2022

Shares of The Gap, Inc. GPS plunged 5% following its announcement that its CEO, Sonia Syngal, would be stepping down, and that input costs would keep margins down in the second quarter.

ServiceNow, Inc.’s NOW shares plummeted 12.7% after its CEO made remarks on macro headwinds and international currency pressures.

Shares of The Boeing Company BA surged 7.4% after the company reported a more than three-year high monthly aircraft deliveries.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s AAL shares soared 10% after the company announced that it expects its revenues for the second quarter to be more than the 2019 levels.

