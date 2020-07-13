Markets

Company News for Jul 13, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO surged 8.4% after the company announced the launch of the new Bionano PrepTM SP Tissue and Tumor Kit for analysis of tumors and tissue.
  • Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX jumped 6.7% after the company reported the launch of Generic Fluphenazine following Abbreviated New Drug Application approval by the FDA.
  • Shares of Altimmune, Inc. ALT rose 10.5% after the company signed a teaming agreement with DynPort vaccine company for its AdCOVID vaccine candidate as a part of US government funding efforts.
  • Shares of Express, Inc. EXPR rose 2% after the company reported that same-store sales and traffic are improving as most of its stores have reopened after being closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

Click to get this free report

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Express, Inc. (EXPR): Free Stock Analysis Report

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular