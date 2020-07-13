Company News for Jul 13, 2020

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO surged 8.4% after the company announced the launch of the new Bionano PrepTM SP Tissue and Tumor Kit for analysis of tumors and tissue.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX jumped 6.7% after the company reported the launch of Generic Fluphenazine following Abbreviated New Drug Application approval by the FDA.

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. ALT rose 10.5% after the company signed a teaming agreement with DynPort vaccine company for its AdCOVID vaccine candidate as a part of US government funding efforts.

Shares of Express, Inc. EXPR rose 2% after the company reported that same-store sales and traffic are improving as most of its stores have reopened after being closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.