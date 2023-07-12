Company News for Jul 12, 2023

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) gained 1.3% as the e-commerce giant launched its two-day Amazon Prime Day summer sale.

WD-40 Company’s ( WDFC ) shares soared 18.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share.

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) increased 3.7% on reports that the ride-hailing service company’s chief financial officer Nelson Chai was planning to quit the company although his timing of exit is still unclear.

Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s ( ATVI ) shares jumped 10% after a federal judge rejected the Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block the company’s acquisition by Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ).

