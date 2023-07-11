Company News for Jul 11, 2023

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited ( HELE ) surged 18.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s ( META ) shares gained 1.2% after the company’s new online platform Threads surpassed 100 million users since its launch on Jul 5.

Shares of Fisker Inc. ( FSR ) jumped 17.2% after the electric vehicle maker announced making a $340 million convertible note offering with the potential to double it to $680 million.

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s ( IEP ) soared 20.2% on reports that Carl Icahn separated his personal loans from the stock price in response to accusations made by a short seller, who claimed inflated asset valuation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.