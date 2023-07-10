Company News for Jul 10, 2023

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. ( LEVI ) tumbled 7.7% after the company lowered its profit outlook for the year citing lower-than-expected revenues and margin.

First Solar, Inc.’s ( FSLR ) gained 3.3% after the company said that it has secured a five-year revolving credit and guarantee facility of $1 billion.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ) declined 2.3% after the company reported sales of $22.86 in June but also mentioned that its comparable sales in the United States declined 2.5% year over year.

Tesla, Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares declined 0.8% on reports that the electric carmakers announced a cash rebate in China and laid off a small part of its workforce in its Shanghai plant.

